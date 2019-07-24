

CTV Vancouver Island





The Nanaimo RCMP has someone’s lost hockey stick and wants to return it to its rightful owner.

The stick was found in a parked car in the 5000-block of Colinwood Drive and was believed to be left there sometime in the evening of July 19, RCMP said.

“It’s probably from a break-and-enter or theft from residence or garage,” said RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien.

The owner of the vehicle did not recognize the stick, which is left-handed and affectionately signed “To Steven: Best of luck.”

The name on the stick is not legible but was also signed with the number 19.

“We may have found out who signed the hockey stick. Kyle Ostrow played for the Nanaimo clippers in 2005/2006. I think he went on to play some pretty good hockey,” said O’Brien.

If you have any information on who owns the stick, please call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.