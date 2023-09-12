Nanaimo RCMP locate suspect accused of assaulting teens on transit bus

A Nanaimo RCMP vehicle is shown. (CTV News) A Nanaimo RCMP vehicle is shown. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News