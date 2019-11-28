Update:

On Nov. 29, Nanaimo RCMP said that they had located missing woman Brianna Fisher, 18, safe and sound.

Earlier:

VICTORIA – RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing Nanaimo teen who was last seen Sunday.

Brianna Fisher, 18, was last seen leaving her south Nanaimo residence on Nov. 24, and has yet to return, according to Nanaimo RCMP. Her family and caregivers are now "extremely worried" about her prolonged absence.

Police say that they have investigated possible leads, but have so far been unable to locate the teen.

Fisher is described an Indigenous woman who stands 5' 9" and who has long black hair with red streaks. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with "DC" written on the front, a black jacket, black jeans and Jordan-brand runners.

Anyone with information on Fisher's whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.