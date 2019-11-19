VICTORIA – A new online crime-reporting tool will be launched by the Nanaimo RCMP next month.

The online tool will allow people to report a range of non-emergency crimes to police without having to call emergency personnel, which allows them to focus on higher priority calls.

Anyone with a valid email address can submit a report to the online crime-reporting tool, which is designed to accommodate less serious crimes where no suspect or witness is available.

Crimes that can be reported online include:

Damage/mischief to property under $5,000

Damage/mischief to a vehicle under $5,000

Hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle or property

Theft of bicycle under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Theft from vehicle under $5,000

Lost property

The online reporting tool is part of a provincial pilot project that first launched in Kelowna, Richmond, Ridge Meadows and Surrey. Nanaimo is the first Vancouver Island community to participate in the project.

"Crime reports from the public are an essential part of determining how our policing resources are deployed in the city," said Supt. Cameron Miller, the officer in charge of the Nanaimo RCMP detachment.

"This additional reporting tool will enhance our service delivery to residents of Nanaimo by making it more convenient to report less serious crimes, while allowing police to focus on emergency calls for service."

The Nanaimo RCMP online crime-reporting tool can be found online starting in the first week of December. The service will be available in both English and French.