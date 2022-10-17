Nanaimo RCMP investigating arson, 'have no doubt' small fire was intentionally set

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are investigating after they say a fence was deliberately set on fire.

Police say the fire was reported at a residential property on Sixth Street at approximately 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told police they saw up to a dozen teenagers standing next to the fence, which was wrapped in a blue plastic tarp to prevent graffiti.

The tarp caught fire and the group fled on foot as the fire started to spread, police said Monday.

A neighbour responded and extinguished the blaze before it could do further damage, according to the RCMP.

Investigators say the teens were later spotted gathering at a lacrosse box near John Barsby High School, and that several of the youths were wearing either red jackets or red hoodies.

"Investigators have no doubt the fire was intentionally set and are following up on several leads as to who is responsible," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.