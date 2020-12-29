NANAIMO -- Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say they're investigating after a dead body was discovered on Saturday morning.

The body of a 59-year-old man, of no fixed address, was found in the 400-block of Fitzwilliam Street in downtown Nanaimo around 5:45 a.m.

Police, paramedics and the BC Coroners Service attended to the scene. No cause of death has been determined yet.

Mounties say they've learned that loud voices were heard coming from the area the night before the man's body was found. The man was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

“Investigators would like to speak to anyone who heard or saw anything in this area during the evening of Dec. 25 or the early morning hours of Dec. 26 or interacted with the deceased prior to him being located,” said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a release on Dec. 26.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

The RCMP's serious crime unit has taken over the investigation.

With files from the Canadian Press.