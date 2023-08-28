Nanaimo RCMP investigate suspicious fire at crematorium

A fire was deliberately set outside of a downtown crematorium in Nanaimo over the weekend.

The incident happened after midnight Saturday at the Evergreen Cremation Centre in the 100-block of Nicol Street.

The Nanaimo RCMP say items belonging to a homeless man were set on fire along the south side of the building.

The blaze quickly spread up the side of the building, making its way to the roof, but Nanaimo firefighters were able put it out before the flames got inside.

The homeless man was located safe. He told the Mounties he had no idea why someone would light his items on fire, police said.

The RCMP said they have a very grainy security video of someone lighting the fire.

"It appears to show an individual setting the items on fire then leaving the area," said Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien. "We couldn't get a description of them."