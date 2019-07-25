

CTV Vancouver Island





A Nanaimo man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he walked away from a Victoria halfway house has been arrested.

Jesse Wayne Goodale, 29, left the Salvation Army Community Residential Facility on Johnson Street Monday night.

He was wanted for a parole violation and was originally sentenced to a four-year, 10-month term for aggravated assault.

RCMP said a street crimes unit found Goodale at an undisclosed south Nanaimo business at around noon Wednesday.

He was held in custody overnight and was expected to appear in Nanaimo Provincial Court Thursday.