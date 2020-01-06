VICTORIA -- One man is in custody following reports of someone wielding a firearm and uttering threats in a Nanaimo apartment building Sunday.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the Nanaimo RCMP were called to an apartment in the 600-block of Rosehill Street for reports of a man with a gun threatening someone in one of the building's units.

Due to the seriousness of the report, the Vancouver Island RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded to the call in case of potential firearm dangers or hostage situations. As the ERT made their way to the scene, officers at the building evacuated several nearby units as a precaution.

Shortly after the ERT arrived, someone inside the unit where the incident was unfolding opened up the front door and officers were able to take a male suspect into custody.

Inside the unit, officers found two children, aged seven and three, who were unharmed. Police also found a black airsoft pistol and confiscated the item.

A 29-year-old man has since been released on a promise to appear in court. He is facing charges of uttering threats and pointing a firearm. The man is set to appear in Nanaimo Provincial Court on Feb. 5.

While the firearm in this incident turned out to be an airsoft pistol, Mounties are reminding the community not to share photos or videos of unfolding police incidents as it can endanger the lives of officers at the scene.

"This is extremely dangerous as it not only exposes the locations of our officers but this information can easily be obtained by the suspect," said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

"Please respect the fact that these situations are volatile and highly unpredictable," said O'Brien. "By posting pictures, you are simply adding another layer of risk to an already dangerous incident."