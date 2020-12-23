VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a youth in Cedar earlier this month.

Mounties say the incident occurred at the Cedar Skate Bowl on Macmillan Road between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Dec. 10.

At the time, a female youth in her late teens was at the skate bowl looking for a friend. While she was there, she spoke briefly with a man who she did not know.

“After a few minutes, the youth turned to walk away when the suspect grabbed her wrist, and assaulted her,” police said in a release Tuesday.

The youth was able to fight against the man who released her and ran away from the area on foot.

Mounties say the teen is “shaken but uninjured” by the incident.

Investigators are now searching for the man, who is described as an Indigenous man in his mid-20s who stands roughly 6’ to 6’3” with a thin build. He has relatively long hair that could be seen sticking out from underneath a hat and has difficulty pronouncing C’s and S’s.

At the time, he was wearing a ripped brown jacket, black pants, a black cloth mask and worn-out runners. He was also wearing a black DC hat with a white logo and green under the brim and had a silver chain necklace with a cross around his neck.

Anyone with information on the incident or the man is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

“Investigators have aggressively pursued the investigation. However, at this time they have been unable to identify the suspect and are turning to the public for assistance,” said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP on Tuesday.