

Glenn MacDonald, CTV Vancouver Island





Nanaimo RCMP say they've seen a spike in counterfeit cash being used throughout the city.

Since May 21, there have been dozens of documented incidents of counterfeit currency involving at least four or five men and one woman.

Police say in most cases $100 notes were seized with the same serial number on each bill: EJS8511162.

On June 4 a woman successfully used a fake $100 bill at the Rexall pharmacy on Bowden Road. Staff were able to tell later it was a fake. The next day a man tried to do the same but was rejected.

Both times the bill carried the same serial number.

Police say the man in that case is white, unkempt, 25-30 years old with brown hair shaved on both sides. He was wearing a t-shirt with the text "Believe the Hype," cargo pants and skater shoes. He is also believed to be responsible for using a fake $100 bill at the Wendy’s in Rock City plaza.

“We know from previous experience that the people attempting to pass the bills are most likely not the ones reproducing them and are often being lured with the promise of some discounted real money or drugs.” said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

“Many of the investigations are continuing and investigators are confident that the they will be able to determine who is responsible for producing the counterfeits.”

Often people using fake bills will attempt to buy cheap items, to maximize the amount of real money they get back, police said.

If you’re given a bill you think might be fake, do not accept it and politely explain you think it may be counterfeit, police advised.

Here are some ways to spot fake bills before they end up in your till:

Feel the note. Canadian and U.S. currency has raised ink at different points on each note. If you run your fingernail over the shoulders of the portrait on the bill you should feel that ink.

Canadian and U.S. currency has raised ink at different points on each note. If you run your fingernail over the shoulders of the portrait on the bill you should feel that ink. Look at the note. Genuine bills have a finish that doesn't scrape off and colours that don't run when they get wet. The holographic strip should be embedded in the note, not a sticker that can peel off.

Genuine bills have a finish that doesn't scrape off and colours that don't run when they get wet. The holographic strip should be embedded in the note, not a sticker that can peel off. Flip the note. The window on each note should have the same colours and details on both sides. It should also have a metallic portrait that mirrors the large face on the bill and changes colour when it's tilted. The windows also have small numbers that match the value of the note

Lastly, when looking at older $100 bills, the foil strip should include those same small numbers and a maple leaf that changes colour when tilted.