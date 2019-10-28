Nanaimo police search for missing teen
Sean Robert-Carson , 17. (RCMP)
News staff, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, October 28, 2019
Last Updated Monday, October 28, 2019 4:00PM PDT
NANAIMO -- Mounties in Nanaimo are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Thursday.
Sean Robert-Carson was last seen leaving his north-end Nanaimo home on the morning of Oct. 24.
Nanaimo RCMP say friend and family are extremely worried for Robert-Carson's well-being.
He is described as white, 5' 8" tall, 110 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
Police do not have a description of his clothing.
Robert-Carson is still believed to be in Nanaimo and is known to frequent the downtown core.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, or through Facebook or Twitter.