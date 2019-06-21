

A 39-year-old Ladysmith man has been charged after allegedly pointing a gun at a clerk at a Nanaimo liquor store and making off with money from the till.

Nanaimo RCMP say Dustin Sean Williams donned a mask and robbed the Best Buy liquor store on Jingle Pot Road on June 5.

The charges include robbery, pointing a firearm at a person and committing an indictable offence with his face masked.

After his arrest on June 13, police issued a search warrant of his home and say they found evidence which furthered their investigation into a previous robbery.

Williams was also charged on June 17 with one count of theft over $5,000 after four rings were stolen from Mappins Jewellers in Nanaimo's Woodgrove Centre.

The rings are valued at $21,000. Police were able to find one of the rings, and are still looking for the other three.

Williams's next court appearance is set for June 25 in Nanaimo.