NANAIMO - A Nanaimo woman was airlifted to a hospital in Victoria for treatment of life threatening injuries after being struck be a vehicle at a marked crosswalk on Monday.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the collision occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Albion St. and Bruce Ave.

Police say that the 24-year-old woman was walking across the marked crosswalk when a sedan-type car that was travelling southbound along Bruce Ave. struck her.

Mounties say that the 31-year-old female driver of the vehicle, a Dodge Aries, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police note that the crosswalk where the incident occurred is not lit and that the victim was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing during the nighttime collision. RCMP say that at the time, it was raining, roads were slick and there was glare on the road. Earbud headphones, which police believe belong to the victim, were also found at the scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours Monday night while police investigated. The vehicle involved was also seized and is scheduled to undergo a mechanical inspection.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.