A public bench that looks out over a popular Nanaimo shoreline was destroyed in a deliberately set fire early Monday.

Fire and rescue crews were called to Maffeo Sutton Park at around 2:30 a.m. to extinguish the bench fire.

The bench, located in the rear parking lot of Sands Funeral Chapel on Newscastle Avenue, was left charred and collapsed from the flames.

"The bench had been in its original location for many years and afforded pedestrians the opportunity to sit back and take in the shoreline of Maffeo Sutton Park, watch seaplanes arrive in the harbour, or to simply gaze out at Newcastle and Protection Island," Nanaimo RCMP spokesman Const. Gary O'Brien said in a statement.

Police have not identified any suspects or witnesses in the arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.