Nanaimo outreach workers report surge in COVID-19 cases among homeless

Nanaimo -

Concern is growing in the Harbour City that there is a surge in COVID-19 cases amongst the homeless population, and people who work with the most vulnerable say not enough is being done.

A person who works with the homeless community in Nanaimo and wishes to stay anonymous spoke with CTV News about the rising numbers on Thursday.

The person indicated that there are COVID-19 cases in multiple supportive housing sites, at shelters and among people living on the streets within the city.

Their concern is that there does not seem to be a plan in place to deal with the situation.

Homeless advocate Gord Fuller agrees and adds that there needs to be more transparency when releasing numbers.

"I don’t want to know the names of the people, I want to know the numbers of the people (who are unsheltered) and the risk to the public," said Fuller.

"What’s the risk to the homeless population itself?" he said. "We know people out in the street have COVID now in Nanaimo. Where are they?"

The Wisteria Community Association is made up of volunteer outreach workers who go out seven days a week feeding the homeless. Volunteers say they are currently looking after two clients with COVID.

"They’re quarantining in a tent out in the middle of nowhere," said Doug Hiltz, director at Wisteria Community Association.

Hiltz says it’s an extremely challenging situation for them because of the cold, wet weather and he would like to see them being placed in rooms to properly isolate and recover.

The person who wishes to stay anonymous says they would like see the supportive housing site being built at 702 Nichol St. to be expedited, which would help increase self-isolation space.

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

In a statement to CTV News, BC Housing said the new supportive housing site is scheduled to open in mid-November. People living in the temporary housing spots at 250 Terminal Ave. and 285 Prideaux St. will move into the new facility once complete.

BC Housing adds that there are COVID safety plans in place at all their funded sites, including shelters and supportive housing sites, and people who have tested positive are given space to isolate in the facility they are in.

There are also 10 self-isolation spaces for unsheltered people who are not living in supportive housing or accessing local shelters, according to BC Housing, with more expected to come online later this week.

Island Health says it's unable to confirm an increase in COVID-19 cases within the homeless population citing privacy concerns.

"Island Health is working closely with BC Housing and its community partners to ensure there are options for people with no fixed address to access the health care services they need, including safe places to self-isolate or recover from COVID-19," said the health authority in a statement.