Nanaimo on track for record-breaking residential construction, city says

A building boom is underway in Nanaimo, B.C., with the city issuing more permits for multi-unit residential dwellings in the first six months of 2022 than in any previous year.

Nanaimo staff approved permits for 1,085 housing units between Jan. 1 and June 30, including for 916 multi-family units. The city says that's a record high for multi-family units. Mayor Leonard Krog said in a statement Wednesday it's indicative of the city's evolution into a "complex urban centre."

"The fast pace of residential development clearly shows private sector confidence in our city," Krog added.

In the first six months of the year, Nanaimo staff permitted $319 million in new building construction, putting the city on track to surpass the 2019 record of $445 million by year end, according to the city.

Included in that total, however, is public investment in institutional projects such as the replacement of the Nanaimo Correctional Centre, which the province has committed $167 million towards.

The city says the majority of its permits are still for residential buildings, with permits for multi-family units outpacing permits for single-family homes.

"I am very pleased that most of the new housing is in multi-unit buildings, providing more housing options for families," said Krog.

Nanaimo has an affordable-housing strategy with a goal of building 70 per cent of its new housing in multi-unit developments. Last year, such multi-unit dwellings made up 76 per cent of all new residential permits and the city says it's on track to surpass that total in 2022.