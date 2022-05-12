Nanaimo nightclub patrons hospitalized after drinks spiked: RCMP

Police say upwards of six people, including one man, were drugged at nightclubs in Nanaimo, B.C., on May 6 and May 7, 2022. (shutterstock.com) Police say upwards of six people, including one man, were drugged at nightclubs in Nanaimo, B.C., on May 6 and May 7, 2022. (shutterstock.com)

