Nanaimo nightclub patrons hospitalized after drinks spiked: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning nightclub-goers to be vigilant after two people were hospitalized after their drinks were spiked in Nanaimo, B.C.
Police say upwards of six people, including one man, were drugged at various nightclubs in the city on May 6 and May 7.
Officers were first alerted to the incidents on Friday, when paramedics responded to two people who appeared to be extremely intoxicated outside a club.
Both people had to be hospitalized and police say subsequent investigation determined the victims ingested drugs without their knowledge.
"These situations can occur at anytime and anywhere," said RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien. "As a result, it is extremely important that club-goers be extremely watchful of their drinks."
Investigators say there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.
Police advise nightclub patrons to never accept a drink from a stranger and do not leave drinks unattended when on the dancefloor or in the washroom.
"If you suddenly become light-headed, nauseous and are having difficulty breathing, do not allow yourself to become isolated," police said in a statement Thursday. "Alert your friends immediately to the situation and if necessary, seek medical attention."
Anyone with information on the recent incidents is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.
Poilievre either misunderstands or doesn't care about Canada's economic reputation, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came out swinging Thursday in response to Pierre Poilievre's pledge to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada if he became prime minister. Trudeau questioned whether the perceived Conservative leadership frontrunner grasps how integral the independence of the central bank is to the country's economic stability and international reputation.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh harassed following Ontario election campaign stop
A provincial election rally in Peterborough, Ont. ended with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh receiving a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit.
Witness says plane that crashed with fugitives wanted for murder was overweight
A woman who knew the pilot of a fatal flight that killed two men wanted in separate murder plots says he told her he was heading for Toronto and was concerned about the plane's weight.
Canada to deploy CAF general, staff officers to join NATO headquarters in Latvia
Prime Minster Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that Canada will send a Canadian Armed Forces general officer and six staff officers to NATO's Multinational Division North Headquarters, based in Adazi, Latvia.
Putin says West is triggering a global economic crisis
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West had triggered a global economic crisis and a wave of ruinous inflation by imposing on Russia the most severe sanctions in recent history over the conflict in Ukraine.
Airport delays: Couple waited for hours at Pearson after returning from honeymoon
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at airports across Canada as the travel industry rebounds following two years of pandemic restrictions.
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way's huge black hole
The world's first image of the chaotic supermassive black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy doesn't portray a voracious cosmic destroyer but what astronomers Thursday called a 'gentle giant' on a near-starvation diet.
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
Public apology issued by B.C. township ordered to pay $350,000 for selling man's property
A small township in B.C.'s North Okanagan issued a public apology Wednesday after being ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for selling a man's property without his knowledge.
Wet, cold weather expected to continue in Metro Vancouver: Environment Canada
It's been a wet and cold start to spring in Metro Vancouver, and Environment Canada says that won't be changing anytime soon.
Former B.C. gymnast the lead plaintiff in class-action lawsuit against Gymnastics Canada over alleged abuse
A former Metro Vancouver gymnast has filed a class-action lawsuit against Gymnastics Canada and six provincial member organizations over alleged abuse.
McDavid, Draisaitl on the top line together for must-win Game 6 in L.A.
Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft is putting his two best players on the top line for Thursday night's elimination game in Los Angeles.
Video appears to show RCMP officer kneeing, punching male under arrest in northern Alta.
RCMP say they are conducting an internal review after a physical altercation between an officer and a civilian.
Alberta Premier Kenney heading to U.S. to talk oil, energy security with lawmakers
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will head to Washington D.C. next week to speak to lawmakers about the importance of getting more oil from Canada.
Top doctor reveals what he expects for COVID-19 situation in Ontario this summer and fall
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 indicators are heading in the right direction ahead of what looks to be a 'calm summer,' but he has concerns about the fall.
-
BREAKING | Grade 11 student shot outside Toronto high school
A Grade 11 student was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside a North York high school on Thursday afternoon.
'Completely innocent': Calgary woman killed in crash after road rage shooting was mother of 5
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
Diabetes Canada requests meeting with Alberta health minister about insulin pump program changes
Diabetes Canada has sent a letter to Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping, requesting a meeting to discuss recently announced changes to the Alberta Insulin Pump Therapy Program.
Investigation into fossil heist leads to $20K fine from Parks Canada
The fossils were taken from Kootenay, Yoho, and Jasper national parks.
Lawmakers vote on Bill 96 amendments, including rules for CEGEPs and new immigrants
The Quebec legislature has passed an amendment to language law Bill 96, easing the rules slightly for English-speaking students at CEGEP. A slew of amendments came up for votes Thursday.
Montreal police puzzling over assault in which attackers knocked on victim's door
Montreal police (SPVM) say they are trying to understand why two men assaulted a man in a condo on Montreal's Nuns' Island, first knocking on the door and asking for him by name.
False advertising: CAQ apologizes for ads claiming Bill 96 has been passed
The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government is apologizing to the National Assembly for an error made it said it made 'in good faith.'
N.B. gas prices hit a record-breaking $2, sparking heated debate in the legislature
New Brunswick motorists received another wake-up call Thursday as gas prices hit a record-breaking $2. Gas prices increased by 10.6 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price for regular self-serve to $2.02 per litre.
RCMP claims that emergency alerts cause public panic are unfounded: N.S. shooting inquiry
Fears that the public would panic if they receive alerts during dangerous situations are more myth than reality, experts on emergency alert systems said Thursday at the public inquiry investigating Nova Scotia's mass shooting.
N.S. reports 18 deaths related to COVID-19; drop in hospitalizations, cases
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting a drop in deaths, hospitalizations and case numbers in the province’s weekly COVID-19 update.
More than two dozen COVID-19 deaths reported, 11 outbreaks in care homes in Manitoba
More than two dozen COVID-19 deaths have been added to the total in Manitoba, as the province reported 11 outbreaks in care homes.
Second case of severe acute hepatitis in child identified in Manitoba
The province has identified a second case of severe acute hepatitis in a child in Manitoba.
Have you seen this man? Warrant issued for Winnipeg hotel shooting suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a downtown hotel earlier this month.
Ford promises to build four-lane Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph
Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford says if re-elected, his government is committed to getting the long-awaited project finished after years of delay, but provided no timeline.
Waterloo Region team helped create image of Milky Way's black hole
Astronomers have captured the first image of the Milky Way's black hole, and a group based out of Waterloo Region played a key part in interpreting the data.
Missing Brantford man found dead, homicide investigation underway
Police say a body found in Brant County on May 3 has been identified as Brayden Ferrall and their missing person case has turned into a homicide investigation.
Regina, southeast Sask. under rainfall warning heading into weekend
Rainfall warnings and special weather advisories are in effect for Regina and other parts of southeastern and east-central Saskatchewan.
Sask. residents warned to be on the lookout for financial scam
The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is warning the public to be diligent since scammers have been impersonating financial or law enforcement officers in other provinces.
Federal government announces investment to support newcomers in small, rural communities
The federal government announced funding to small, rural communities and organizations to help with the settlement of newcomers to Canada in prairie towns.
Bradford homicide victim dumped in barrel and thrown into the canal: police
The person(s) responsible for putting a man's body into a barrel and dumping it into the Bradford canal last month are still at large.
Barrie's Million Dollar Man, Will Dwyer, laid to rest
Family and friends of Barrie's Million-Dollar Man, Will Dwyer, paid their final respects Thursday morning as the Second World War veteran was laid to rest.
Off-duty officer frees occupants from vehicle overturned in creek near Orangeville
An off-duty officer was first at the scene of a serious collision near Orangeville Wednesday morning to find one vehicle overturned in a small creek with two people trapped inside.
BREAKING | Saskatoon police canine officers charged in dog bite incidents
A pair of Saskatoon police officers are facing assault charges in connection to two unrelated incidents involving police dogs.
Saskatoon motorcycle crash leaves man dead
A motorcycle crash has left a man dead, according to Saskatoon police.
Cameco takes majority stake in Cigar Lake Mine
Cameco has taken a majority stake in Cigar Lake Mine.
Facing uncertain future, STC works toward merger with YES Theatre
The Sudbury Theatre Centre is working with YES Theatre on merging its operations, the STC's board announced in a news release Thursday.
Rainfall up to 50 mm and thunderstorms expected in parts of the north
A series of weather alerts are in effect Thursday in northern Ontario from the along the north shore of Lake Superior to both the Manitoba and Quebec borders.