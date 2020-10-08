VICTORIA -- A Mountie in Nanaimo has been charged with assault causing bodily harm nearly two years after he arrested someone for public intoxication.

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced Thursday that the charge against Nanaimo RCMP Const. Tim Mason has been approved by Crown counsel.

Mason allegedly assaulted someone he had arrested and detained for intoxication on Dec. 2, 2018.

The charge of assault causing bodily harm was sworn Thursday in Nanaimo provincial court.

Mason's first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8 in Nanaimo.

The prosecution service said it will not provide further details on the case while the matter is before the court.