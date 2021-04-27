VICTORIA -- Two men who were arrested in Nanaimo in 2019 are set to appear in court for charges of drug trafficking and drug importation on Tuesday.

The BC RCMP's federal organized crime unit was in Nanaimo in November 2019 as part of a "lengthy, complex investigation," according to police.

The investigation came to a head when two men were arrested for alleged drug importation on Vancouver Island. During the arrest, police searched two vehicles connected to the men, which led to the discovery of approximately 10 kilograms of cocaine in an electronically-controlled hidden compartment.

"Drug traffickers use many tactics to prevent the detection of their illicit loads during transport," said Supt. Richard Bergevin, Officer in Charge of the BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime-Major Projects unit in a release Tuesday.

"This includes the use of increasingly sophisticated technologies to further conceal hidden compartments," he said.

Mounties searched two other properties related to the pair and discovered a small amount of cocaine and other drug trafficking paraphernalia, according to RCMP.

The two men are now scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

One man, Gerhard "Gary" Gunther Laufer, is facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. The other man, Gerry David Allen Grieve, is facing multiple charges, including drug trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking and drug importation.