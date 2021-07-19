VICTORIA -- A Nanaimo man is preparing for some exciting projects in the future after Netflix approached him with an offer to work with the media giant.

Vancouver Island resident Todd Cameron was recognized by Netflix for his work creating toy art and photography based on the television series Schitt's Creek.

The fan-made photos and videos have been seen hundreds of thousands of times and were highlighted by Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy, who shared one of the videos on his Twitter account with his stamp of approval.

"Last year, Dan Levy called my stop motion music video 'a masterpiece,' which was kind of the time I could call myself an artist," Cameron told CTV News on Monday.

"If Dan Levy is calling my stuff a masterpiece, I don't have to worry too much about if I get paid, as long as I'm making people happy and making them feel something," he said.

But now it seems Cameron will be able to put his talents to work in a professional capacity.

A little over a week ago, Netflix asked him if he'd like to make promotional art and photography based on Netflix properties, such as Stranger Things.

"It's the first time I've been paid to create what I create," said Cameron, noting that details are still being ironed out.

He says he'll begin his work with Netflix "fairly soon" and will work on his projects in Nanaimo.

"The collaboration is just creating what I already do, making toy art and making mini sets with the vintage toys and collections," he said.

Cameron says the miniature sets he's made of Schitt's Creek landmarks have been resonating with the show's fans.

"The fandom has really been enjoying my stop motion and photography and video projects and stuff," he said.

Cameron says his current job as a wedding DJ and karaoke host gives him flexibility to work on his stop motion videos and photography while also spending time with his family.

He doesn't have any current plans to give up his other work, which he enjoys.

"I love what I do, it makes me happy, being part of the wedding industry," he said, adding that he tries his best to make each couple's special day as good as it can be.

Locals may also recognize Cameron's work from a stop motion video featuring squirrel puppets and the voice of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from the early days of the pandemic, and from the costumes he made his son during Christmas, which were based on popular holiday movie characters.