Nanaimo man knocked unconscious after egg thrown at head: RCMP
Police are investigating after a Nanaimo, B.C., man was knocked out by a thrown egg in February.
Mounties say the incident occurred on Feb. 25 around 10:45 p.m. when the victim was waiting at a bus stop with some friends on Uplands Drive near Edgewater Lane.
The victim and two friends were standing at the bus stop when a dark-coloured vehicle drove past them. Someone in the car lowered their passenger side window and threw an object, striking the victim in the head, police say.
The incident caused the 37-year-old victim to fall to the ground. He was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital by paramedics, according to RCMP.
"The victim has limited memory of the incident and continues to have some difficultly with his thought process," said RCMP in a release Friday.
It was discovered later that the item thrown was an egg, police say.
"We believe the person who threw the egg probably didn’t intend to cause injury and may have no idea what actually happened," said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.
"With that in mind, this individual and those in the vehicle, need to step up, take responsibility for their actions and call the police," he said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-6661.
