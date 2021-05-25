VICTORIA -- Victoria police have nabbed a man who allegedly performed several indecent acts on Victoria Day.

Police say they first received reports of the man around 6 p.m. Monday. At the time, several residents of an apartment building in the 1000-block of Pendergast Street reported seeing a nude man exposing himself and committing an indecent act outside of the building.

The man then left the area before VicPD officers arrived. Fortunately, police say that several witnesses filmed the man on their cellphones, which allowed police to identify the man based on distinctive tattoos.

As police were searching for the man, around 10 p.m., officers received another report of a naked man performing an indecent act around Beacon Hill Park, near the intersection of Dallas Road and Olympia Avenue.

Officers arrived at the park and recognized the man based on his tattoos. He then fled the area but was located and arrested by police just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The man was taken to VicPD cells and has since been released on conditions until his scheduled court date.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on these incidents, or who witnessed similar incidents over the weekend, is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.