VICTORIA -- A 37-year-old Nanaimo man has been arrested after a reported assault with a weapon.

Nanaimo RCMP were called to a home Tuesday evening after a complaint of an assault during which a gun was allegedly brandished.

Police say the suspect fled from the scene in his vehicle before officers arrived.

Police located the vehicle outside a home in the city's north end just after 8 p.m.

Neighbours on Mountain Vista Drive say offciers with their weapons drawn told them to go inside and lock their doors.

Mounties used a loudspeaker to coax the man outside without incident.

Police have secured the home and were waiting for a search warrant Wednesday.

The man was held in police custody overnight and investigators say there is no further risk to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.