

CTV Vancouver Island





Westwood Lake in Nanaimo is closed until further notice due to high levels of E.coli.

The City of Nanaimo has blocked off access to the water over poor water quality.

City officials say Island Health conducted tests which revealed E.coli amounts were beyond safe limits.

"It is important that we keep swimmers safe, so until the levels drop to an allowable limit, we encourage the community to use alternative water recreation areas such as the water parks and the Nanaimo Aquatic Centre, until further notice,” said Damon Johnson, assistant managers of the city’s aquatics department.

The Hawaiin Holidaze event scheduled at the lake Friday has been cancelled.

Westwood Lake Park remains open for hiking and walking.

A follow-up test will happen on Friday.