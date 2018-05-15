An event now into its 15th year hopes to teach thousands of elementary students that getting exercise doesn’t have to require competition or an organized sport.

Healthamongus, a week-long extravaganza that got underway Monday at Nanaimo's Beban Park, is an event geared toward getting Kindergarten through Grade 4 students active through non-competitive activities.

“Physical activity happens in our daily lives – and we can make it playful and fun and that still counts towards the daily physical activity requirements that we need,” said Healthamongus recreation coordinator Megan Lum.

The event features six stations with activities like dance, tug of war, soccer and an obstacle course set up by the RCMP.

“I just walk around the field and all I see is smiles and laughs all day which is fantastic,” said Lum.

Each activity has been chosen to build physical literacy skills – like running, jumping, throwing, balance and agility.

“Every step counts and it’s just important to get moving,” added Lum.

The games are running every day until Friday.