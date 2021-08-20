VICTORIA -- Residents and businesses in and around Nanaimo, B.C., are now banned from most outdoor water uses after the province put Eastern Vancouver Island under its most severe drought-level advisory.

The B.C. government elevated its drought warning for the region to Level 5 on Friday, prompting the Regional District of Nanaimo to issue stage-four watering restrictions.

All of Vancouver Island is now under a Level 5 drought advisory, the most severe drought level in the province.

Under the regional restrictions, residents of Nanaimo, Parksville and Qualicum Beach are barred from watering lawns, washing vehicles, or filling pools and hot tubs.

“These comprehensive outdoor watering restrictions are required to ensure essential water needs for household use, fire protection, and (so) environmental flows can be sustained given the persisting hydrological drought conditions on Eastern Vancouver Island,” the regional district said in a statement Friday.

Hand-watering or drip irrigation for fruit and vegetable gardens is permitted for a maximum of two hours per day between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Bylaw officers will be patrolling and enforcing compliance with the order until further notice, the regional district said.