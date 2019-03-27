

CTV Vancouver Island





A Victoria man who pleaded guilty in the fatal 2017 shooting of Andrew McLean in a Nanaimo hotel will be eligible for parole after 17 years, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Last month, Brandon Tyler Woody pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting, which took place in the lobby of the Howard Johnson Hotel on Terminal Avenue.

While second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence in Canada, the sentencing hearing was to determine how long Woody's period of parole ineligibility would be.

With credit for time served, Woody would be up for parole in 2034.

A judge also issued a court-ordered DNA test for Woody and handed him a lifetime firearm ban.

When the trial began in October 2018 Woody initially pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, but prosecutors said he had a change of heart and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

At the time of the shooting, police said it appeared to be targeted.

It was the first homicide in Nanaimo since a shooting claimed two lives at the Western Forest Products mill in 2014.