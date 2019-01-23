

CTV Vancouver Island





A woman was sent to hospital Tuesday evening after she was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk.

Mounties say the 63 year old was hit by a vehicle and knocked to the ground at the intersection of Commercial Street and Terminal Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

The woman suffered significant, but non-life threatening injuries.

After speaking to witnesses police determined the elderly woman was legally walking through the crosswalk when she was hit.

A vehicle similar to the one described leaving the accident scene was found abandoned a short time later on Cliff Street. The registered owner of the grey 2009 Toyota Camry lives on the Lower Mainland.

Mounties will follow up with the owner as the investigation continues.

Anyone who has informaiton on the hit-and-run is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.