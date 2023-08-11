Nanaimo hiring 'unprecedented' 40 new firefighters over next 2 years

The City of Nanaimo is hiring 40 new firefighters over the next two years, including 21 this year, to help tackle a significant increase in calls.

"We are growing at a rate which is unprecedented for a community our size," says David Dales, assistant chief with Nanaimo Fire Rescue.

The Harbour City is the fifth fastest-growing city in the country and council unanimously approved the hiring of the recruits.

"It was obvious that we were very short-staffed and that puts our city in danger," says Janice Perrino, acting mayor for the City of Nanaimo.

This year's 21 rookie firefighters make up the largest graduating class Nanaimo Fire Rescue has ever seen, more than tripling the average output of four to six.

"This is a historical recruit class," Dales adds.

Mental health and addictions crises, as well as climate change, are key factors in the rising call volume and the need for more firefighters.

"It's our job to make sure that it's safe as possible and that's what our firefighters do," says Perrino. "We are going to make sure that we have enough to handle the future."

Nanaimo's new recruits are currently getting familiarized with the way Nanaimo Fire Rescue operates and will be at their training centre for several weeks.

The first five of Nanaimo's newest recruits expected to begin active duty on Sept. 22.

The next batch of recruits will be hired in 2025, with the hiring process beginning in the new year.