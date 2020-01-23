VICTORIA -- A 6-year-old Nanaimo girl was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries Wednesday after being struck by a pickup truck.

The Nanaimo RCMP say that the girl was attempting to cross a street near the intersection of Dunbar Road and Metral Drive at approximately 2:45 p.m. when the crash occurred.

Police believe that the girl was exiting her family van and was moving to cross onto the north side of Dunbar Road when she was struck by the westbound truck.

Mounties say that the driver of the truck, 42, stopped after hitting the girl and began performing emergency first aid, along with other bystanders, until paramedics arrived.

The 6-year-old stayed in hospital Wednesday night and is expected to be released soon.

While the investigation is in its early stages, police say that they have ruled out alcohol and drugs as factors in the crash.

Investigators have spoken with witnesses, the mother of the injured girl and the driver of the pickup truck, and have acquired video surveillance of the crash from nearby businesses. However, Mounties are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam video of the collision to contact the Nanaimo RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.