Nanaimo election: Latest on 2022 municipal vote

Municipal election day is underway in Nanaimo, B.C., where four people are running for mayor and 29 others are competing for eight council seats.

Incumbent Leonard Krog is among three others who are looking to fill the mayor’s seat.

Meanwhile, seven current city councillors are also looking to fill the positions again. Jim Turley is the only Nanaimo councillor who is not running for re-election.

Polls are open in all municipalities across B.C. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A full list of candidates for the 2022 Nanaimo municipal election can be found below in alphabetical order. Final results are expected to come in from Elections BC later this evening.

CTV News Vancouver Island will be providing breaking news updates as votes are tallied. Live video coverage of the election hosted by Victoria radio station CFAX 1070 can also be found above starting at 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MAYOR

Tasha Brown

Brunie Brunie

Leonard Krog (incumbent)

Agnes Provost

COUNCILLORS