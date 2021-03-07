VANCOUVER -- A Nanaimo man whose vehicle was recently broken into is offering a reward for information that leads to the location of the items that were stolen and the arrest of whoever took them.

The theft occurred sometime during the day on Monday, Feb. 15, Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release. The man's Mitsubishi Outlander was parked in the 2500 block of Departure Bay Road and had several key parts of his drone inside.

The items taken included the drone's controller and batteries, various keys, change and other small items, police said.

The man is offering a private reward of $300 in hopes of recovering the items, police said.

"It should be noted that the monetary reward is being offered by the owner, and will be managed by the owner, not the RCMP," police said in their release.

Anyone with information on the theft should call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2021-5708, police said.