

CTV Vancouver Island





Seven drivers were fined for excessive speeding by Nanaimo RCMP within the span of two and a half hours Monday morning.

Their recorded speeds ranged from 125km/h to nearly 150km/h, all in an 80km/h zone of Highway 19.

The stretch of Highway near Ware Road is the site of several recent collisions where RCMP said speed was a factor.

RCMP officers said in a news release Tuesday that they were “dismayed” by the speeds recorded and are urging drivers to slow down.

“Drivers need to get the message. Speed continues to be one of the leading causes of fatal car crashes on B.C. streets and highways,” said Const. Gary O’Brien.

“Our members are doing their part and the motoring public should not be surprised to see continued speed enforcement throughout the month of May and summer months,” he added.

Vehicles that are caught speeding more than 40km/h can be impounded for up to seven days.

For repeat offenders, the impoundment can last up to two months. According to ICBC, speeding tickets higher than 40km/h average $400.