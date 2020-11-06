VICTORIA -- A woman is uninjured after she drove her vehicle off of a Nanaimo boat ramp Thursday evening.

Police say the incident occurred around 6 p.m. at the Brechin boat ramp, near the BC Ferries Departure Bay terminal.

Witnesses say that the vehicle seemingly accelerated before crashing into the water, which police estimate to be about six feet deep.

After the vehicle slammed into the water, two bystanders rushed to the driver’s aid and were able to pull her from the vehicle before it sunk. She was then brought to one of the bystanders’ vehicles to warm up and dry off.

"Three guys came up and they were paddling and they were yelling at her to get out and to come through the window," said witness Tanya Rochefort. "They told her not to open the door but she opened it and it just sunk.”

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene.

When Mounties arrived, officers say, the driver was showing signs of impairment. However, the woman refused to participate in a roadside breath test, prompting officers to impound her vehicle for 30 days and issue her 90-day driving prohibition.

The woman was then driven home by a friend while a tow company pulled the vehicle from the water.