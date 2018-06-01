

CTV Vancouver Island





A Nanaimo man is recovering from injuries he suffered after crashing into an RCMP cruiser on his bike.

The collision happened in the intersection of Kennedy and Hecate streets at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 40-year-old man on a bike rode through a stop sign and collided with the northbound police car.

He sustained non-life threatening injuries and paramedics transported him to hospital, where he was held overnight for a medical assessment.

The Mounties involved in the crash wasn't injured.

RCMP say an investigation into the collision is ongoing.