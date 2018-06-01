Nanaimo cyclist hospitalized in collision with RCMP cruiser
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 12:55PM PDT
A Nanaimo man is recovering from injuries he suffered after crashing into an RCMP cruiser on his bike.
The collision happened in the intersection of Kennedy and Hecate streets at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a 40-year-old man on a bike rode through a stop sign and collided with the northbound police car.
He sustained non-life threatening injuries and paramedics transported him to hospital, where he was held overnight for a medical assessment.
The Mounties involved in the crash wasn't injured.
RCMP say an investigation into the collision is ongoing.