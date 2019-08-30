

Jordan Cunningham , CTV Vancouver Island





Sonny Dingjan says he and his family dodged a bullet last week.

“It’s mostly gutter and soffit damage,” says the Nanaimo homeowner who’s condo was clipped by a boom crane last Monday when a truck tipped over carrying a load of roofing materials.

Dingjan’s neighbours didn’t fare as well.

Their rental condo bore the brunt of around 50-thousand pounds when the crane struck their roof directly, causing massive structural damage. The home is now uninhabitable and they’re searching for a new place to live.

Worksafe BC is investigating the incident, and it’s yet to be determined who’s at fault.

“There’s probably four insurance companies trying to figure it out and who’s responsible for what,” said the provincial organization.

The truck was deemed too precarious to move Monday, so it was secured overnight by three other cranes. It was then taken away Tuesday evening without any further damage to equipment or property.

There was no one home at the two condo units at the time of the accident, but Dingjan said the family cat was in the home and is still visibly shaken.

“She’s a little bit rattled. She had a bit of an experience in there,” he said.

Dingjan says he would like to see more warning when dangerous work is happening overhead.

“The most alarming part is there was no communication before this happened.”