

Andy Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





NANAIMO – A Nanaimo city councillor says he wants youth who use transit in the Harbour City to ride for free.

While riding the bus Wednesday morning, Coun. Don Bonner noticed the bus was full of Nanaimo District Secondary School students and posted about it on social media.

In a tweet, Bonner states: “Bus is full of NDSS students who have to pay to go to school. Time to make riding the bus free for youth under 19.”

Riding the # 40 bus to #Nanaimo council Finance and audit meeting. Bus is full of NDSS students who have to pay to go to school. Time to make riding the bus free for youth under 19. #bctransit students ride free. @… https://t.co/7OhWKGhbG1 — Don Bonner (@donbonner) November 13, 2019

Bonner has not responded to a request for comment Wednesday.

Currently, school bus service is only available to 1,390 students in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District. The district says bus service is provided to students outside the walking area and is mainly geared towards serving elementary school kids.

According to BC Transit, it cost students in kindergarten to Grade 12 approximately $40 a month to use public transit.

In Victoria, students aged 12 to 19 will be able to ride public transit for free starting in December.