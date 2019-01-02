

B.C. Premier John Horgan has called a byelection for the Nanaimo MLA seat vacated by former NDP MLA Leonard Krog late last year.

The byelection will be held on Wed., Jan. 30, Horgan announced today.

Candidate nominations will close at 1 p.m. on Jan. 9 and advance voting will take place over six days from Jan. 22-27.

On general election day, constituents of the riding can cast their ballots at voting stations between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or at the Nanaimo district electoral office.

Voting by mail will also be available for anyone who requests a package from the electoral office or on Elections BC's website.

Anyone not on the voter's list had until midnight Wednesday, Jan. 2 to register or update their information, according to Elections BC. After midnight, eligible voterscan only register in person at voting stations.

The seat was vacated by Krog after he successfully ran for mayor of Nanaimo in municipal elections last October.

The NDP, Liberals, Greens and Conservatives have all indicated they'll be vying for the seat.

Federal NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson is running for the provincial New Democrats, local businessman Tony Harris has been declared as the BC Liberals' candidate and retired teacher Michele Ney will run under the BC Green Party banner.

The BC Conservative Party will also run an as-of-yet undisclosed candidate.