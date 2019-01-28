The front runners of Wednesday’s provincial byelection in Nanaimo each say they are aware of the importance of a win after the polls close and each are expecting to be victorious.

Six candidates are vying for the position of MLA, hoping to take over for previous NDP MLA Leonard Krog, who stepped down from the post in October in order to run for mayor of Nanaimo.

All political eyes are on the race, knowing that the end result could tip the balance of power in the province and a full provincial election could soon follow.

“Thousands of voters are telling us they want the NDP government to carry on investing in (areas such as) childcare, education, health car,” NDP candidate Sheila Malcomson told CTV News.

Malcomson is taking part of the race after stepping down as the federal Member of Parliament for Nanaimo-Ladysmith.

Her main opponent is local businessman Tony Harris who will be running as the candidate for the BC Liberal Party.

“Nanaimo-ites are ready for a change I believe, there’s certainly no apathy around here and with the advance polling numbers that we’ve seen, people are getting out and they’re voting and to be sure they understand the issues of our community,” Harris said.

Retired school teacher Michelle Ney has also tossed her name into the ring, saying this election is an important time for not only Nanaimo, but also the country.

“This is actually an opportunity for Nanaimo to finally get their voice heard if they choose green because the greens are working with the NDP pushing for bold action," Ney added.

The full list of candidates Nanaimoites will be choosing from are: