VICTORIA -- Police say that a suspected case of arson is to blame for “extensive damage” at a Nanaimo business in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to the Nanaimo RCMP, the fire broke out at Motion Specialties at 2517 Bowen Rd. at approximately 12:20 a.m.

Police say that while extensive damage was caused by the fire, the flames were contained to an outside loading dock of the business, with minimal damage to the interior of the building.

Investigators believe that the fire was sparked after paper was shoved inside wooden pallets on the property, then set ablaze.

Mounties say they also found that a portion of the chainlink fence that surrounds the loading dock had been cut to allow entry to the property.

Investigators also discovered a backpack at the scene that contained paper and other items.

Police and City of Nanaimo fire inspectors are now investigating the incident. Officers are currently reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.