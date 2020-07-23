NANAIMO, B.C. -- The City of Nanaimo has partnered with five local seniors' homes to bring live music right to their doorstep.

Live concerts will be hosted at five facilities throughout the harbour city, with a different local musical act at each venue.

The performances will be held outside, with audiences of 50 people or fewer to allow for proper physical distancing.

The Vancouver Island Symphony performed the first concert in the series Wednesday night at Origin at Longwood.

The city’s culture and events team wanted to support live, local music, as well as seniors, both of which have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our team seized this as an opportunity to create new partnerships, to collaborate with organizations like the Vancouver Island Symphony and to support musicians by hiring them and by connecting them with audiences," says Julie Bevan, manager of culture and events for the City of Nanaimo.

The Summer Concerts in the Parks series, which draws hundreds of people per night every summer to enjoy live music in Nanaimo, was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

"We know that seniors have traditionally been a core audience for the city’s concerts in the park, and we thought it would be meaningful to take music to their doorsteps this year,” adds Bevan.

Other performances in the series will happen during the month of August, including:

Gerry Barnum at Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence

TerraZetto at Kiwanis Village

Trevor Price at Nanaimo Seniors Village

The last concert of the series will feature Geoff and Trish Horrocks, of the Nanaimo Fiddle Society, who are the recipients of the 2020 City of Nanaimo Honour in Culture award. The city did not say where the pair will be performing.

All concerts are by invitation only and are exclusively for seniors at each facility.

However, video clips of each performance will be posted on the city’s website, Facebook page and Instagram account.