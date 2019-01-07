

CTV Vancouver Island





An eight-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle near his central Nanaimo home on the weekend.

RCMP say it happened at around 11:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1000-block of Nelson Street.

Investigators say the boy was wearing a helmet as he rode his bike with a sibling. At one point, he rode out of the driveway and collided with a truck described as a Ford F350 pick-up.

Paramedics rushed the boy to a local hospital for emergency treatment, but he eventually succumbed to his life-threatening injuries.

Police obtained multiple statement and say the driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered to be factors.

Police seized the truck involved and say it will undergo a mechanical inspection.

The tragedy has hit the community hard, and RCMP victim services is assisting his family and others involved.

The boy was a student in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District and police say additional officers and grief counsellors will be present to help any students and staff affected by the boy's death.

"This is just a tragic occurrence. Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the young boy and everyone involved," Const. Gary O'Brien said in a statement. "We would also like to acknowledge several bystanders who without hesitation initiated emergency first aid to the youth."

The bystanders who provided First Aid left the scene before police could speak with them.

They're asking the Good Samaritans or anyone who knows them to contact them at 250-754-2345.