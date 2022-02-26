Nanaimo, B.C. photographer loses sight, gains positive perspective
When Angela Waldick was nine years old, she stopped posing for cameras and started pointing with them.
“My grandfather gifted me my first camera,” Angela says. “And the passion just started from there.”
Young Angela appreciated how a camera could work like a time-machine.
“You take a moment and freeze it,” Angela explains. “You’re able to share it with people in the future.”
What Angela didn’t know then, was that her future self would be a single mom of two, who wished she could freeze time, after noticing a large shelf falling towards her baby.
“My choice was myself or my daughter (being hit),” Angela recalls. “And I put my head in the way.”
She likely saved her girl’s life.
Three months later, her head injuries and concussion were healing, but her vision wasn’t.
“On the right side, there’s only shapes and shadows,” Angela says, before holding her palm up to her nose. “I can maybe see this far in front of my face.”
The professional photographer was declared legally blind.
“It was heartbreaking,” Angela says. “It was very challenging.”
But Angela figured out a way to use her camera differently, which prompted the occasional question from people passing.
“When I tell people, they’re like, ‘Aww, poor you,’” Angela says. “And I’m like, ‘No. I’m good. Thanks!’”
She still works professionally, as team photographer for a local baseball team, and the head of her own company, Nightengales Photography.
But instead of worrying about what she can’t see herself, Angela is focusing on what she can reveal for others.
“(My pictures show) people being ‘perfect 10s’ in whatever shape or size that they are,” Angela smiles. “Because everybody should love who they are right in this moment.”
Including Angela. Which is why, if she could use her camera as a time-machine to travel back the moment she lost her sight, she wouldn’t change it.
“It’s given me a perspective on the world that I could never anticipate,” Angela says. “That I’m super-grateful to be able to share with, not just my clients, but my kids.”
A perspective of appreciation that views every moment in life — wether it’s in shadow or light — as a moment that’s picture-perfect.
