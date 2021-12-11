Nanaimo aid organization closed amid 'possible misappropriation' of funds

The operator of Nanaimo's only warming centre for unhoused people has suspended its services as it investigates "possible misappropriation" of funds.

In a statement posted on its website this week, the Society for Equity, Inclusion and Advocacy said it is "deeply saddened by the turn of events" that led to the shutdown.

"We are investigating a possible misappropriation of SEIA funds and we have identified an individual we believe is responsible," the statement reads.

"That person is no longer active in the organization and the RCMP are involved. While we are confident that our actions to date will prevent any future loss to SEIA, this situation has caused SEIA to be in financial difficulty and led to the current closure of our offices."

The organization says it will continue to serve clients as much as it can during what it describes as "challenging circumstances."

"We are working with other community organizations to fill gaps in services and to redirect in-kind donations to ensure our clients have adequate clothing, blankets and supplies," the society said.

Formed in 2019 through a merger of Nanaimo Citizens Advocacy and the Nanaimo Women's Centre, the SEIA aims to offer "comprehensive support" to vulnerable people across the Central Island.

Among its offerings are the warming centre, which it describes as "the only one of its kind north of the Malahat," as well as legal and general advocacy, basic needs support and housing-related assistance.

The organization says it "desperately" needs community support and financial donations to be able to reopen. More information on how to donate can be found on the organization's website.