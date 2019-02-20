Name that goat: Beacon Hill children’s farm needs your help
Eight baby goats need a name, and the children’s farm says after 34 years, it’s running out of ideas. (Photo: Facebook/Beacon Hill Children's Farm)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 1:25PM PST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 20, 2019 4:05PM PST
The Beacon Hill Children’s Farm is looking for your ideas after a baby boom early Wednesday morning.
The farm reports that pregnant goat Mia gave birth to four girls and a boy between midnight at 12:22 a.m. But the drama was just getting started.
Bananas made a special delivery between 1:30 and 2:00 a.m. becoming the proud parent of three girls.
That’s eight kids who need a name, and the children’s farm says after 34 years, it’s running out of ideas.