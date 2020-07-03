ESQUIMALT -- When Steve went to work that first day, he was mildly irritated by what he discovered.

“It’s annoying having to pick somebody’s gross banana peel off your car,” Steve says.

He didn’t think much of it until he found another peel on his car a couple days later, and every few days after that.

“Am I being targeted?” Steve wondered. “Did I cut somebody off in traffic and did they follow me to my house and are leaving a banana peel as revenge?”

So, Steve started searching for solutions to his ‘una-peel-ing’ problem on a local community Facebook page.

He addressed his post to “Banana-Man” and wondered “what turns a man banana-bad?”.

The responses from the public ranged from banana GIFS (a banana being eaten by a cat) to banana soundtrack suggestions (Raffi’s ‘Banana Phone’) to a satirical take on a Billy Joel classic, Piano Man.

“For a week I had, ‘Bring us a banana peel, you’re the Banana-Man’ stuck in my head,” Steve smiles.

It all seemed to embolden the Banana-Man. After the post appeared, Steve says the peels started arriving daily — or at least Monday through Friday.

“Banana-Man apparently doesn’t work on weekends,” Steve says.

No banana ‘sundaes’, but there were two bananas left one day. Steve found a peel in the morning and a whole banana in the afternoon.

“It was weird,” he says. “It was really weird.”

But then — after more than month of daily droppings on or near the car parked on the street in front of his house— Steve found a peel on his property.

“The Banana-Man came down our driveway and put a banana on the car next to the house,” Steve says. “It had gone too far.”

Steve wrote a second post saying he was starting to “go a bit bananas”. While one person suggested building a banana-bomb — Steve ended-up installing a bunch of “banana-cams”, including one that was camouflaged with a peel covering it.

“After that the bananas stopped,” Steve said.

There was no footage of the potassium-fuelled perpetrator. As suddenly as he appeared, the Banana-Man split.

In a follow-up post, Steve publicly thanked Banana-Man for stopping his dropping. The community responded with gratitude to Steve for writing such ‘a-peel-ing’ posts.

“Responding with humour is always a better way to deal with these kinds of situations,” Steve says. “And if banana-bombing is the worst thing that happens here, then I’m happy to live in such a good neighbourhood.”

Weeks later, Steve received an envelope in the mail with no return address filled with scratch-and-sniff banana stickers.

“I don’t know if it was a peace offering,” Steve smiles. “But it was pretty funny.”

And now —if Banana-Man is willing to reveal the motivation behind the mystery — Steve is promising to by him a banana beer.