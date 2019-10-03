Mutual aid called in to fight Highlands house fire
Early reports indicate the home on Blue Valley Road has suffered heavy damage.
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 2:21PM PDT
Multiple fire crews are rushing to a house fire burning on the West Shore in Highlands.
The Langford fire department confirmed just after 2 p.m. Thursday mutual aid has been called in, launching crews into action from Langford, Willis Point, Colwood, and View Royal.
This is a developing story. More to come.