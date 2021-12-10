Musician David Foster supports CFAX Santas Anonymous charity in Victoria

Famed musician and producer David Foster is throwing his support behind a Victoria charity this holiday season.

"The Miracle on Broad Street radiothon is an annual fundraising event for one of my favourite radio stations in the world," Foster said of CFAX 1070's Santas Anonymous charity.

Foster's wife, Katharine McPhee Foster, joined her husband in a video of support for the long-running donation drive.

"This year, more families than ever have reached out for help and the stories we're hearing are heartbreaking, from losing a job to a cancer diagnosis to dealing with COVID-19," McPhee Foster said.

"So we need to help our neighbours more than ever through CFAX Santas Anonymous," Foster said, adding that 4,900 people have already reached out to the charity for help.

"So let's get to it," Foster said. "Make those donations."

The Miracle on Broad Street radiothon runs Friday until 6 p.m. on CFAX 1070.

Watch the Miracle on Broad Street event LIVE here:

Donations to CFAX Santas Anonymous can be made anytime here.