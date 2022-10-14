Municipal election polls are now open on Vancouver Island. Here's what you need to know
General voting is now open in municipal elections across Vancouver Island and the rest of the province.
All polling stations are open today from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WHERE TO VOTE?
Voters in Victoria can cast their ballots at any of these polling stations across the city, while voters in Saanich can find their polling places here and Nanaimo's voting locations are here.
All other voting locations are available on your local government's website.
WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING?
Anyone who is unsure if they are eligible to vote can check the B.C. municipal voter's guide for requirements.
If you are not already registered to vote in your electoral area, you must bring two pieces of identification proving who you are and where you live, including at least one piece with your signature on it.
These pieces of ID can include a driver's licence, BCID card, social insurance card, citizenship card or ICBC insurance papers. If your identification does not have your current address on it, you can still make a declaration affirming your residence before casting your vote.
GETTING TO THE POLLS
BC Transit and many local government partners across B.C. are offering free transit today for the municipal elections. A list of all the areas where BC Transit is offering free rides is available here.
WHO ARE THE CANDIDATES?
A list of all of the candidates running for municipal office across B.C. is available here.
Here's a closer look at the races in the largest Vancouver Island municipalities:
